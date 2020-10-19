Man fondled himself in restaurant while recording teens doing homework, Georgia cops say

Georgia authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of “pleasuring” himself after exposing his genitals to a group of teen girls.

The Dalton Police Department says the incident occurred at a Panera Bread restaurant Sept. 29 — but was reported to police on Oct. 5. Dalton is located in northwest Georgia, about 90 minutes outside of Atlanta.

One of the teens said she noticed the man was “acting creepy” and appeared to be snapping photos or video of her and her friends as they studied at a table nearby, according to police. That’s when she saw his shorts were raised and that his “penis was exposed.”

The man then proceeded to fondle himself, the 14-year-old alleged.

“The victim told police that she did not draw attention to the man because she didn’t want to alarm her friends, but she did record him with her phone,” the department said in a news release. “After telling her parents about the incident, they later decided to report the incident to police.”

The suspect is described as a heavyset white man with short dark hair parted on the side and glasses. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, shorts and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dalton police detectives at 706-278-9085, ext. 9-253.