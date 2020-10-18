Dog falls from car going 80 mph on Georgia interstate, cops say — and then runs off

A Georgia dog is reunited with her owners after falling out of a car on a busy interstate Friday, police say.

The dog, named Tasha, fell from the back window while the car was going about 80 mph on I-95 in Chatham County and flipped twice in the air before landing on the pavement and running off “into the grassy area off the shoulder,” the Chatham County Police Department wrote Saturday on Facebook.

Chatham County is the area around Savannah.

An off-duty officer and his wife were traveling behind the car and “watched in horror,” the post says.

“Certain the dog was injured, and worried she would be hit by a car on the super-busy interstate, our officer and his wife jumped into action,” the post says.

The two were able to get the dog in their car and take her to a nearby vet, police say.

The officer also called the county’s emergency dispatchers to notify them he had Tasha in hopes the owners would call about the dog, the post says.

“Turns out, the owners didn’t realize that the back window was unlocked or down, or that their dog had fallen out, until they had traveled several miles,” the post says.

But once they realized it, they called 911.

“We are very happy to tell you that today, after an overnight stay for observation, Tasha has bumps and bruises, but no major injuries,” the post says. “Her owners were overjoyed to be reunited with her, and Tasha is now continuing her travels.”

