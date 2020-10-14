Entire football team in quarantine after rival game in packed stadium, GA school says

Lowndes County Schools announced that the entire Lowndes High football program, including coaches, will quarantine “out of an abundance of caution.” Facebook/Lowndes Vikings Football

An entire Georgia high school football team and its coaches will enter a precautionary quarantine days after playing in front of a packed crowd last week, Lowndes County Schools officials announced Wednesday.

The decision to quarantine Lowndes High varsity players was made “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a statement on the district’s Facebook page.

“All football activities and games have been postponed until practice resumes the afternoon of October 26th,” officials wrote. “All protocols are being reviewed and adjusted to continue to protect our players and coaches so the Vikings can quickly return to school and the field.”

The district said it’s “worked diligently” to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to health department rules. However, the team’s Oct. 9 game against rival Valdosta High School drew thousands of cheering fans to the stadium, leaving little room for social distancing, photos and videos on social media show.

The contest aired as part of ESPN’s high school showcase.

Lowndes vs. Valdosta football game tonight....corona who? Not Georgia lol pic.twitter.com/b5L7uVtkG8 — Pride and Potential (@truthmeds) October 10, 2020

News of the quarantine also drew a flurry of questions and comments from concerned parents.

“What about any students they were in contact with???” someone commented on the district’s Facebook page. “Will the parents be informed?”

“That’s sad,” someone else said of the news, “but packing a football game for pay instead of safety is negligence on both school systems. I just don’t understand the logic!”

McClatchy News reached out to the district for comment Wednesday and is awaiting response.

As of Wednesday, Lowndes County had over 4,100 confirmed coronavirus cases and 85 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.