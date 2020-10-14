Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Georgia

Family hike turns tragic after mom plunges 300 feet off Georgia mountain, officials say

Georgia authorities have identified a Cartersville woman as the hiker who fell to her death while climbing Yonah Mountain.

Jennifer Randall, 46, was hiking with her husband and son Tuesday when she plummeted more than 300 feet from the mountain’s rock face and died, White County Coroner Ricky Barrett told McClatchy News.

Authorities responded to reports of a fallen hiker around 10:30 a.m., the director of public safety for White County said in a news release.

Navigating the “extremely treacherous” terrain, emergency crews used a rope system to hoist the woman’s remains to the top of the rock, according to public safety director, David L. Murphy Jr.

The family had hiked the trail several times before and was familiar with the area, Murphy said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This is one of those tragic accidents that can occur while hiking the trail areas of our county,” he said.

Yonah Mountain, also known as Mt. Yonah, is near the northeast Georgia town of Helen, about 90 miles north of Atlanta.

The mountain’s trail way ranks No. 7 in Trip Advisor’s list of “25 things to do in Helen.”

The White County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are investigating the fatal fall.

Related stories from Macon Telegraph
Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Georgia

Authorities: Hiker dies in fall at Georgia’s Yonah Mountain

October 13, 2020 5:33 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service