Restrictions placed on burn permits in 54 Georgia counties. Here’s when they’ll be lifted

Bonfires on the Levee get creative Friends who have been creating custom bonfires for 10 years designed and built this alligator snapping turtle with a working mouth! The bonfires will be lit at 7 pm Christmas Eve. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Friends who have been creating custom bonfires for 10 years designed and built this alligator snapping turtle with a working mouth! The bonfires will be lit at 7 pm Christmas Eve.

A drought in Georgia has made outdoor burning more dangerous this year compared to prior years.

Over the last three months, firefighters have responded to 41% more fires than its previous five-year average, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission.

The main cause of these fires is escaped debris, Georgia Forestry Commission Chief of Protection Frank Sorrells said.

“There’s a five step fire danger system used nationally, and right now Georgia is in the four and five categories, indicating very high fire danger.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has set summer burning restrictions to reduce emissions from ground level ozone that may jeopardize air quality, according to a Georgia Forestry Commission Chief news release.

Nearly all Middle Georgia counties — Bibb, Monroe, Houston and Peach — were among the 54 counties under the summer restrictions.

Merwither and Troup counties near the Chattahoochee Valley were also placed under restrictions.

The Georgia Forestry Commission will resume issuing burn permits in these counties once the restrictions are lifted on Oct. 1, according to the release.

“We recognize the importance of and promote prescribed burning for the many wildfire prevention, forest management and agriculture benefits it provides... We’re asking everyone to be extremely vigilant when doing any open burning, including burning yard debris,” Sorrells said.

The commission asks those who burn keep tools on hand such as water, a shovel and a cell phone.

For more information, go to GaTrees.org