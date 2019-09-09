Rescuers locate crew trapped in capsized cargo ship. Now they have to get them out

Coast Guard responds to overturned cargo ship in Georgia The Coast Guard and port partners are searching for the remaining four crew members aboard the 656-foot vehicle carrier GOLDEN RAY, in St. Simons Sound, near Brunswick, Georgia, Sept. 8, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Coast Guard and port partners are searching for the remaining four crew members aboard the 656-foot vehicle carrier GOLDEN RAY, in St. Simons Sound, near Brunswick, Georgia, Sept. 8, 2019.

Rescuers have made contact with the four crew members trapped inside a cargo ship that overturned off the coast of Georgia.

The Golden Ray, which was carrying 4,200 vehicles, overturned around 2 a.m Sunday as it was turning out of the Port of Brunswick, trapping four of the 24 crew members inside, McClatchy news group reported Sunday.

Rescuers have found the four members and are making plans to get them out, the U.S. Coast Guard tweeted Monday morning.

Crews landed a helicopter on the ship and drilled holes into its hull, allowing them to make contact with the four crew members, who are all alive, The Guardian reported.

Their conditions are still unknown, the Coast Guard tweeted.

The other 20 crew members had already been safely evacuated.

The incident is being investigated, and details about why the ship overturned have not been released.