Five things to know about the 2020 Census

What you need to know about the 2020 Census The next U.S. census is on April 1, 2020. This year's census is particularly controversial because of one question: 'are you a U.S. citizen?' Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The next U.S. census is on April 1, 2020. This year's census is particularly controversial because of one question: 'are you a U.S. citizen?'

The first major field operation of the 2020 Census is underway, officials announced Monday in a nationwide press call.

Canvassers are beginning to go through neighborhoods across America verifying street addresses, but much about the process is different this time around.

Here are five things to know about the upcoming census, which determines such things as levels of federal funding and congressional districts:

1. The census will be much more technologically advanced than the last count in 2010.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In that census the Census Bureau hired 150,000 people to verify every address in America. This time 40,000 people will be needed to verify 35% of the addresses. The other addresses have been verified by satellite imagery. The bureau developed software that examines changes in satellite images over time to identify new housing.

2. Approximately 500,000 people applied for the 40,000 temporary positions available.

3. The official count will begin in January and will include everyone living in the U.S., including deployed military members. Most U.S. households in March will start receiving invitations to respond online, by mail or by phone.

4. The purpose of address canvassing is to confirm street addresses for delivery of invitations to respond to the census.

5. Canvassers will introduce themselves and show official government identification. People can ask them for a separate identification from another source to verify their identification.

For more information on the census, go to www.census.gov.