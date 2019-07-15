5 things to know about Georgia’s rising gas prices

A few ways to save fuel With gas prices skyrocketing, saving fuel is essential. Here are a few ways to conserve fuel. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With gas prices skyrocketing, saving fuel is essential. Here are a few ways to conserve fuel.

Planning to hit Georgia’s roads this week? Look to pay more at the gas pumps.

Drivers can expect to pay more for gas than they might have a week ago or this time last month, according to a report by the American Automobile Association.

“Georgia gas prices continue upward trend,” said Montrae Waiters, the spokeswoman for the association said in a news release. “If stocks continue to decrease as demand remains robust, pump prices will likely continue to rise throughout the week.”

Here are five things to know about gas prices around the state this week:

Georgia drivers are paying an average of about $2.67 per gallon for regular, unleaded gasoline, seven cents higher than last week, 19 cents higher than this time last month and five cents less than this time last year.

Macon-Bibb County’s average gas price on July 15 was about $2.63, lower than Georgia’s average.

It now costs $40.05 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gas in Georgia and $39.45 in Macon-Bibb County.

Macon ($2.63) is Georgia’s fourth expensive metro market price, following Atlanta ($2.74), Gainesville ($2.69) and Hinesville- Fort Stewart ($2.64),

Warner Robins ($2.54) is Georgia’s third cheapest metro market price, followed by Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.52) and Columbus ($2.50).



