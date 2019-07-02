In case you missed it, these 4 new Georgia state laws are now in effect

By the numbers: Medical marijuana in Georgia Georgia is moving forward with legalizing medical marijuana, but who will be eligible to grow, use and sell it? Here is a by the numbers look at medical marijuana, low dose THC oil and more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Georgia is moving forward with legalizing medical marijuana, but who will be eligible to grow, use and sell it? Here is a by the numbers look at medical marijuana, low dose THC oil and more.

More than 100 new state laws signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp went into effect Monday. Here are four of them that could have some of the most impact in the state..

Medical Marijuana Distribution (HB 324)





This bill allows marijuana to be grown and sold in low-potency THC oil for medical purposes. Nearly 10,000 Georgians are registered medical marijuana patients. The new law also closes a loophole in a 2015 law that, while allowing certain patients to possess the oil substance, banned growing, buying and selling it. In-state cultivation would make getting the oil easier for patients, though the federal prohibition would remain.

Keeping Rape Evidence for Longer (HB 282)

This bill passed in April calls for evidence gathered from rapes and other similar cases to be kept by police for up to 50 years. The previous state law only required such evidence to be preserved for 10 years.

Raising the Minimum Marriage Age (HB 228)

This bill passed in April raises the minimum age of accepted marriage from 16 to 17 years. The law also requires extra premarital preparation such as education and emancipation proof from parents. The new law also requires that there can only be a four year age gap between a 17-year-old and their potential spouse.

Better Renter Protection (HB 346)

This bill signed in May prevents landlords from retaliatory actions in unsatisfactory housing conditions, such as eviction. It also advises that landlords take necessary action to fix housing problems.