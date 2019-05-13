Former President Jimmy Carter falls, breaks hip while preparing for turkey hunt

Former President Carter, wife Rosalynn smooch on ‘Kiss Cam’ Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn shared a kiss at an Atlanta Hawks game on Valentine’s Day as the NBA team played the Knicks, who won. It was also Love Wins Pride Night for the LGBT community. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn shared a kiss at an Atlanta Hawks game on Valentine’s Day as the NBA team played the Knicks, who won. It was also Love Wins Pride Night for the LGBT community.

President Jimmy Carter fell at his Plains, Georgia home Monday morning while preparing for a turkey hunt, according to a release from The Carter Center.

The fall resulted in a broken hip. Carter, 94, is now recovering at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia after successful surgery this morning. His wife, Rosalynn, is with him at the hospital.

The release said Carter’s main concern is he hasn’t reached his limit on turkeys with the season coming to a close May 15.

He is hopeful the state will allow him to roll over the unused limit to next season.

In April, Carter made headlines after bagging a turkey while on a hunt with Bill and Tyler Jordan at Realtree Farms in Harris County near Columbus.

Tyler Jordan said via Instagram message that Carter was supposed to hunt with them again this morning when they got word of the accident.

“Praying President Carter has a strong recovery as he was coming to hunt with us this morning for the final week of turkey season,” Tyler said. “So happy to hear the surgery was successful and dad and I look forward to seeing him very soon!”

Reporter Nick Wooten contributed to this article.