State

Houston passes Bibb, metro Atlanta counties grow. Here’s a map of 2020 Census changes

The 2020 Census data is in, and Macon-Bibb County is no longer the biggest county in Middle Georgia, at least by population.

That honor belongs to Houston County, which experienced the greatest percentage increase in new residents in the region.

The U.S. Census Bureau released data from the 2020 Census on Thursday, and Houston County grew to 163,633 people in 2020 compared to 139,900 in the 2010 Census, a 17% increase.

Macon-Bibb County had a 1.2% increase in population with 157,346 people for 2020. Monroe (5.8%), Laurens (2.3%) and Peach counties (1.0%) all saw increases in population between 2010 and 2020.

Five Middle Georgia counties lost population over the past decade, with Twiggs County losing nearly 1,000 people, a -11.1% change. Wilkinson (-7.2%), Baldwin (-4.2%), Crawford (-4%) and Jones counties (1.1%) also lost population.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In Macon-Bibb County, 85,885 people identified as only Black or African American and 57,778 people identified as only white compared to Houston County where 88,519 people identified as only white and 52,610 identified as only Black or African American. Both counties gained more people who identified as Black or African American from 2010 to 2020, but Houston County gained the most with 12,612 and Bibb County at 4,769.

Both counties also lost population among people who identified as only white, but Bibb County lost the most with 9,421 people and Houston County at 107.

The second largest gain both counties received came from people who identify as multiracial or some other race with Houston County gaining 8,011 people and Bibb County gaining 4,036.

Jenna Eason
Jenna Eason creates serviceable news around culture, business and people who make a difference in the Macon community for The Telegraph. Jenna joined The Telegraph staff as a Peyton Anderson Fellow and multimedia reporter after graduating from Mercer University in May 2018 with a journalism degree and interning at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jenna has covered issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Middle Georgia elections and protests for the Middle Georgia community and Telegraph readers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National

Prosecutors: Atlanta kids got donations for notorious gang

August 12, 2021 3:49 PM

News

Editorial Roundup: Georgia

August 12, 2021 3:49 PM

Georgia

Georgia high court upholds conviction in inmate strangling

August 12, 2021 1:36 PM

Georgia

Sharks bite 3 on southeast beaches, but numbers aren’t up

August 12, 2021 12:32 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service