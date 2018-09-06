Baldwin County School District wins farm to school award
Baldwin County School District earned a platinum Golden Radish Award for its farm to school efforts. School Nutrition Director Susan Nelson said the program allows students to get their hands dirty and learn more about where their food comes from.
Meals on Wheels serves the nutritional needs of the aging and poor who have difficulty providing meals at home. With their Macon-Bibb County funding in jeopardy for fiscal 2019, executive director Tanya Graham-Simms is exploring alternatives.
Middle Georgia peach growers rely on the H-2A guest worker program in which they can bus migrant workers up from Mexico to work in the orchards. Peach grower Robert Dickey said he worries about the future of the program.
Daybreak Center in Macon hosts Stand Down 2018. The Macon Homeless Coalition and the Veterans Administration put on the event where they gave hygene kits, clothing, dental, medical, legal services, and access to governmental and private programs.
Kylie Mohr reflects on her son, Lincoln's, first birthday after suffering complications during childbirth that led to kidney failure, a year of dialysis, and then a successful kidney transplant operation.
Georgia College School of Nursing students offer mental health care assessments to visitors at Daybreak in Macon. A new graduate program aims to fill the void of psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners in the region.
Macon native and country music superstar Jason Aldean performed in front a full Macon Coliseum Thursday night. The Concert for the Kids charity benefit concert raised money for the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health.