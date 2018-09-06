Baldwin County School District wins farm to school award

Baldwin County School District earned a platinum Golden Radish Award for its farm to school efforts. School Nutrition Director Susan Nelson said the program allows students to get their hands dirty and learn more about where their food comes from.

Jason Aldean performs to packed house at Macon Coliseum

Local

Macon native and country music superstar Jason Aldean performed in front a full Macon Coliseum Thursday night. The Concert for the Kids charity benefit concert raised money for the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health.

