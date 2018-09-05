Learn how to make pimiento cheese in 35 seconds

Meals on Wheels serves the nutritional needs of the aging and poor who have difficulty providing meals at home. With their Macon-Bibb County funding in jeopardy for fiscal 2019, executive director Tanya Graham-Simms is exploring alternatives.
Middle Georgia peach growers rely on the H-2A guest worker program in which they can bus migrant workers up from Mexico to work in the orchards. Peach grower Robert Dickey said he worries about the future of the program.
This is the proposed site plan for the shopping center at 1625 Bass Road in north Bibb County, as presented to Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission in a March meeting and on the commission’s website.
Macon murder suspect Julian Charles Kongquee, 18, appeared in Bibb County Magistrate Court Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, and requested a commitment hearing on the charge related to the death of Leonard Spivey Jr. at Chick-fil-A.
University of Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart talks about the who he thinks is probably the most underrated player in all of college football — and Georgia will face him when it plays the South Carolina Gamecocks Sept. 8, 2018.
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said a group of people were fighting outside of Chick-fil-A on Bloomfield Road in Macon on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018 when one chased another inside the store and shot him dead.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones speaks during a city wide prayer breakfast held at Glorious Hope Baptist Church Saturday morning. The purpose of this event was to find solutions for how the church can help offset crime and violence in the community.