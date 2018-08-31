Bibb school nutrition program serves more than 18,000 lunches daily

Meals on Wheels serves the nutritional needs of the aging and poor who have difficulty providing meals at home. With their Macon-Bibb County funding in jeopardy for fiscal 2019, executive director Tanya Graham-Simms is exploring alternatives.
Middle Georgia peach growers rely on the H-2A guest worker program in which they can bus migrant workers up from Mexico to work in the orchards. Peach grower Robert Dickey said he worries about the future of the program.
Bleckley County firefighters could not save a house on Country Club Road on Aug. 30, 2018. Hours later, the Cochran Fire Department was called to another blaze that killed Elmon Lee Jackson, 83, and Larry Jackson, 53, on W. Peter Street
A survey, conducted by the Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas and the News Co/Lab at Arizona State University, found that "fake" was the first word that came to mind for one in five people who saw the word “news.”
The coaling tower on Seventh Street is the only new addition to Historic Macon's Fading Five list for 2018. The Train Recreation Center, Guy E. Paine House, Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center and Cotton Avenue District remained on the list.
Marine Life Oceanarium in Gulfport was home to 14 dolphins before Katrina made landfall. Six dolphins were relocated to swimming pools on higher ground before the water began to rise, but the remaining eight “Katrina dolphins” weathered the histor
