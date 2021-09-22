National Politics

Donald Trump to host rally at fairgrounds in Perry. Here’s how you can attend, watch

Former President Donald Trump will visit Middle Georgia this weekend for a free rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

The “Save America Rally” in Perry will feature speakers including Herschel Walker, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Jody Hice and State Senator Burt Jones, according to rally organizers.

Free to attend, people can register for a ticket up until the day of the event at donaldjtrump.com. For people who cannot attend the rally, the event will be live streamed on Rumble.com; the Right Side Broadcasting Network will also live stream the event.

The event will kick off with a Georgia Bulldog Watch Party at 11 a.m. as the Bulldogs take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Food and beverages will be available throughout the day.

The doors will open at 2 p.m. and live music will begin after the football game ends.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early because heavy traffic is expected, and parking is free onsite, according to rally organizers.

The Pre-Program begins at 5 p.m., featured speakers will speak at 6 p.m. and former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

Guests will be screened by the United State Secret Service upon entry, and below is a list of prohibited items.

Jenna Eason
