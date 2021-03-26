Elections

How Middle GA representatives, senators voted on the new state voting restrictions

Middle Georgia politicians voted along party lines Thursday as the state passed a series of new election restrictions.

The Georgia General Assembly passed Senate Bill 202 on Thursday and Gov. Brian Kemp swiftly signed the bill into law. The omnibus election bill includes stricter ID requirements and a shorter time frame for absentee ballots, fewer ballot drop boxes and expanded early voting hours, among multiple other changes.

The legislation was passed along party lines in the Georgia House 100-74 and in the Senate 34-20.

Here’s how state politicians representing Middle Georgia voted on the legislation:

Georgia House of Representatives votes

Here are the Middle Georgia representatives who voted yes on Senate Bill 202

Here are the Middle Georgia representatives who voted no on Senate Bill 202

Georgia Senate votes

Here are the Middle Georgia senators who voted yes on Senate Bill 202

Here is the Middle Georgia senator who voted no on Senate Bill 202

Jenna Eason
Jenna Eason creates serviceable news around culture, business and people who make a difference in the Macon community for The Telegraph. Jenna joined The Telegraph staff as a Peyton Anderson Fellow and multimedia reporter after graduating from Mercer University in May 2018 with a journalism degree and interning at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jenna has covered issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Middle Georgia elections and protests for the Middle Georgia community and Telegraph readers. Support my work with a digital subscription
