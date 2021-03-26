Elections
How Middle GA representatives, senators voted on the new state voting restrictions
Middle Georgia politicians voted along party lines Thursday as the state passed a series of new election restrictions.
The Georgia General Assembly passed Senate Bill 202 on Thursday and Gov. Brian Kemp swiftly signed the bill into law. The omnibus election bill includes stricter ID requirements and a shorter time frame for absentee ballots, fewer ballot drop boxes and expanded early voting hours, among multiple other changes.
The legislation was passed along party lines in the Georgia House 100-74 and in the Senate 34-20.
Here’s how state politicians representing Middle Georgia voted on the legislation:
Georgia House of Representatives votes
Here are the Middle Georgia representatives who voted yes on Senate Bill 202
Shaw Blackmon, District 146, Bonaire
Danny Mathis, District 144, Cochran
Matt Hatchett, District 150, Dublin
Dale Washburn, District 141, Macon
Rick Williams, District 145, Milledgeville
Heath Clark, District 147, Warner Robins
Robert Dickey, District 140, Musella
Here are the Middle Georgia representatives who voted no on Senate Bill 202
Miriam Paris, District 142, Macon
James Beverly, District 143, Macon
Georgia Senate votes
Here are the Middle Georgia senators who voted yes on Senate Bill 202
John Kennedy, District 18, Macon
Larry Walker, III, District 20, Perry
Here is the Middle Georgia senator who voted no on Senate Bill 202
David Lucas, District 26, Macon
