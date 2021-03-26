How Middle GA representatives, senators voted on the new state voting restrictions

Middle Georgia politicians voted along party lines Thursday as the state passed a series of new election restrictions.

The Georgia General Assembly passed Senate Bill 202 on Thursday and Gov. Brian Kemp swiftly signed the bill into law. The omnibus election bill includes stricter ID requirements and a shorter time frame for absentee ballots, fewer ballot drop boxes and expanded early voting hours, among multiple other changes.

The legislation was passed along party lines in the Georgia House 100-74 and in the Senate 34-20.

Here’s how state politicians representing Middle Georgia voted on the legislation:

Georgia House of Representatives votes

Here are the Middle Georgia representatives who voted yes on Senate Bill 202

Shaw Blackmon, District 146, Bonaire

Danny Mathis, District 144, Cochran

Matt Hatchett, District 150, Dublin

Dale Washburn, District 141, Macon

Rick Williams, District 145, Milledgeville

Heath Clark, District 147, Warner Robins

Robert Dickey, District 140, Musella

Here are the Middle Georgia representatives who voted no on Senate Bill 202

Miriam Paris, District 142, Macon

James Beverly, District 143, Macon

Georgia Senate votes

Here are the Middle Georgia senators who voted yes on Senate Bill 202

John Kennedy, District 18, Macon

Larry Walker, III, District 20, Perry

Here is the Middle Georgia senator who voted no on Senate Bill 202

David Lucas, District 26, Macon