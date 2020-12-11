VP Pence rallying in Columbus, Macon next week ahead of U.S. Senate runoffs

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Columbus and Macon Thursday, Dec. 17 ahead of the state’s two U.S. Senate runoffs.

Pence will discuss the accomplishments of the Trump Administration and the Republican Senate majority at “Defend the Majority” rallies in both cities. Locations and times for the events were not provided in a Friday news release from the state Republican party.

Pence is campaigning on behalf of U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler who face Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in twin elections that will decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Recent polling from Fabrizio Ward/Hart Research Associates shows the race is neck-and-neck. Ossoff leading Perdue by 2%, and Warnock is ahead of Loeffler by 1%.