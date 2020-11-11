Georgia will conduct by-hand recount of presidential race, election official says

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday that election workers will conduct a by-hand recount of the state’s presidential race as part of its audit process.

President-elect Joe Biden currently leads Donald Trump by more than 14,000 votes as 97 of Georgia’s 159 counties have reported finalized tallies. Under Georgia law, the secretary of state’s office must conduct a risk-limiting audit.

The audit process uses statistical sampling techniques to confirm the results of the election. Election officials will be recounting the paper ballots printed off from Georgia’s new electronic voting machines.

The audit effectively serves as a recount in this situation because of the large number of ballots cast and the narrow margin between the two candidates, Raffensperger said.

“This will help build confidence. It will be a recount and recanvass all at once,” he said. “It will be a heavy lift, but we will work with the counties to get this done in time for our state certification.”

In addition to the by-hand recount, Raffensperger moved elections scheduled for the Dec. 1 runoff to Jan. 5. Races moved include the runoffs for Georgia’s Public Service Commission District 4 and the 39th state senate district. Georgia’s fifth congressional runoff is not affected by the move, Raffensperger said.

Counties have until Nov. 13 to certify their results, and the state’s deadline is Nov. 20.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.