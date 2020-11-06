Macon Telegraph Logo
Live updates: Biden takes narrow lead over Trump in Georgia

Editor’s note: McClatchy reporters will provide live updates on Georgia’s vote counting process and other election news in the state throughout the day.

Biden leads Trump in Georgia by more than 1,000 votes

Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 1,096 votes as of 6 a.m. Friday, according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s.

Several thousand ballots remain outstanding, and there are also up to 9,000 military and overseas statewide ballots that would have to arrive by Friday to be counted, as well as an unknown number of provisional ballots. Those ballots would need to have been postmarked by Election Day.

Biden is just six electoral votes shy of the necessary 270, according to the Associated Press. But vote counting in several key states is ongoing. The AP has Biden leading in Nevada, but down in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

If Biden won Georgia, he’d be the first Democrat to carry the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Perdue and Ossoff could be headed to runoff

Incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue has fallen below 50% of the vote against Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff, leading both campaigns to address the possibility of a January runoff election.

Georgia’s two Senate elections could determine the Senate’s balance of power. The Associated Press reports both parties are tied, 48-48 with 4 seats undetermined.

Nick Wooten
Nick Wooten is the Southern Trends and Culture reporter for McClatchy’s South region. He is based in Columbus, Georgia at the Ledger-Enquirer but his work also appears in The (Macon) Telegraph and The Sun Herald in Biloxi.Before joining McClatchy, he worked for The (Shreveport La.) Times covering city government and investigations. He is a graduate of Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.
