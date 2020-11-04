Macon Telegraph Logo
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis records overwhelming victory to secure third term

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis cruised to victory Tuesday, winning a third term as Macon’s top cop.

Davis, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger J.T. Ricketson, a retired GBI agent and political newcomer, by more than 20,000 votes.

Davis received 45,037 votes to Ricketson’s 24,284. He took office in January 2013 after winning at the polls in 2012.

He has overseen the 2014 merger of the former Macon Police Department with the county’s sheriff’s office.

Davis, a 62-year-old Macon native, has now worked at the sheriff’s office for parts of six decades.

He was sworn in as a deputy in December 1979.

“I’m very appreciative to the voters and the people of Macon-Bibb for having the confidence in me to lead the sheriff’s office and be a leader in this community for the next four years,” Davis said late Tuesday. “It’s just very humbling and very much appreciated.”

Overall, Bibb County saw a decline in voter turnout, compared to the 2016 presidential election.

Joe Kovac Jr.
