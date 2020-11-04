Bibb County Sheriff David Davis records overwhelming victory to secure third term

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis cruised to victory Tuesday, winning a third term as Macon’s top cop.

Davis, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger J.T. Ricketson, a retired GBI agent and political newcomer, by more than 20,000 votes.

Davis received 45,037 votes to Ricketson’s 24,284. He took office in January 2013 after winning at the polls in 2012.

He has overseen the 2014 merger of the former Macon Police Department with the county’s sheriff’s office.

Davis, a 62-year-old Macon native, has now worked at the sheriff’s office for parts of six decades.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He was sworn in as a deputy in December 1979.

“I’m very appreciative to the voters and the people of Macon-Bibb for having the confidence in me to lead the sheriff’s office and be a leader in this community for the next four years,” Davis said late Tuesday. “It’s just very humbling and very much appreciated.”

Overall, Bibb County saw a decline in voter turnout, compared to the 2016 presidential election.

Bibb County had a 65.62% turnout, which is down from 73% in 2016 because there were less registered voters in 2016. More than 8,000 more people cast ballots in 2020 than in 2016. — Jenna Eason (@jenadalaney11) November 4, 2020