George Hartwig reelected as Houston County district attorney

Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig, an incumbent Republican, defeated Democrat challenger Erikka Williams Tuesday.

Hartwig finished with 29,883 votes (55.96%) to Williams’ 23,513 votes (44.04%). He has served as the Houston County District Attorney since 2010 and won the Republican primary in June with 73% of the vote over Arthur Creque, chief assistant solicitor for Houston County State Court.

Williams ran unopposed in the Democrat primary.

Hartwig ran unopposed in 2012 and 2016 for the four-year seat.

Hartwig previously served as legal counsel for the Department of Human Services, Division of Child Support Services. He was also prosecutor for the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for nine years before that.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He’s also had a private law practice in Macon and has a background in law enforcement in Florida.







Telegraph reporter Becky Purser contributed to this story.