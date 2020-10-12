Macon Telegraph Logo
Georgia Senate candidates will face off in debates this week. Here’s how to watch:

Candidates in Georgia’s federal and state elections will compete in a series of debates by the Atlanta Press Club.

The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series starts Monday with the Congressional District 5 debate at 10 a.m.

The debate series will take place on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Oct. 19, and the APC has partnered with Georgia Public Broadcasting for more than 20 years to stream the debates statewide.

People can watch the debates broadcasted on GPB-TV, livestream at GPB.org or on demand via Facebook at www.fb.com/TheAtlantaPressClub.

Here is a list of the debates Middle Georgia residents should watch.

U.S. Senate

Livestream on GPB.org: Monday, Oct. 12 at 3 p.m.

GPB-TV and APC’s Facebook page: Monday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.

Public Service Commission, District 1

Livestream on APC Facebook and GPB.org: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.

Public Service Commission, District 4

Livestream on APC Facebook and GPB.org: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 11:30 a.m.

U.S. Senate

The APC will host two debates for the special election with 21 candidates. The first debate will be between candidates who have not reached at least 3% in at least two nonpartisan polls, and the second debate will be between candidates who have reached at least 3%.

The frontrunners in this race include incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Rep. Doug Collins and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Here is a list of the candidates in the race.

First debate: Livestream on GPB.org at 1 p.m. on Oct. 19 and aired on GPB-TV and APC’s Facebook page at 9 p.m. on Oct. 19

Second debate: Livestream on GPB.org at 3 p.m. on Oct. 19 and aired on GPB-TV and APC’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. on Oct. 19

Jenna Eason
Jenna Eason creates serviceable news around culture, business and people who make a difference in the Macon community for The Telegraph. Jenna joined The Telegraph staff as a Peyton Anderson Fellow and multimedia reporter after graduating from Mercer University in May 2018 with a journalism degree and interning at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jenna has covered issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Middle Georgia elections and protests for the Middle Georgia community and Telegraph readers. Support my work with a digital subscription
