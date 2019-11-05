Here are election results for Bibb, Warner Robins, Perry and Centerville

Bibb County voters embraced Tuesday an extension of the 1% sales tax to fund $185 million in school initiatives, according to unofficial vote totals.

Meanwhile, there’s a new person coming onto Warner Robins council, with a runoff election in another Warner Robins council race.

A runoff election also will be held to settle a council race in Perry.

Whether to continue the Education-Special Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST) for school improvements was the only item on the Bibb County ballot.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The vote was 7,979 yes, or 75.72 percent of the vote, to 2,558 no votes, or 24.28% of the vote.

About 10 percent of 105,062 eligible voters cast ballots on the tax measure, said Board of Elections Supervisor Jeanetta Watson.

Revenues generated from the tax measure are expected to fundprojects including a new elementary school, a performing arts center, improved technology, safety and security systems, new school buses, building renovations and upgrades to athletic fields.

In the Warner Robins council races, one incumbent returns, another was defeated and a runoff election will settle the third contested race.

In the at-large Post 2 race, Eric Langston and Charlie Bibb are headed for a runoff election Dec. 3, according to unofficial election results.

Langston captured 1,474 votes, or 36.83% of the vote, while Bibb claimed 1,345 votes, or 33.61% of the vote, unofficial vote totals show. Stephen Baughier earned 1,183 votes, or 29.56%

A 50% majority plus 1 vote is required for a candidate to be declared the winner in a race with more than two vying for the post.

The winner of the runoff will claim the seat held by Carolyn Robbins, who did not seek re-election. She died Sept. 30.

In the post 4 council seat, challenger Kevin Lashley ousted incumbent Tim Thomas by capturing 59.61% of the vote. Ballots cast for Lashley were 819, that’s 264 more than the 555 cast for Thomas.

In Post 6, incumbent Larry Curtis Jr. won the post by capturing 51.17% of the vote, with 569 ballots cast for him.

Closest challenger Jonathan Nichols earned 382 votes, or 34.35% of the vote. The other challenger, Miranda Britt, received 161 votes, or 14.48% of the vote.

Curtis was originally appointed to fill the unexpired term of the late Mike Davis, who died in office.

In the contested Perry City Council race, John James and Joy Peterson are headed to a runoff election, according to unofficial vote totals.

Peterson claimed 215 votes, for 39.38% of the vote, compared to 201 votes cast for James for 36.81% of the vote. Closest challenger Jimmy McLeod earned 90 votes, or 16.48% of the vote. Gary Moulliet received 40 votes, or 7.33% of the vote.

Centerville City Council

Post 3 incumbent Micheal Evans won re-election by 169 votes, with a total of 388 ballots cast for him and a total of 219 for challenger Susan Lemme.

Meanwhile, a referendum on Sunday brunch alcohol sales passed by 117 votes, with 359 yes votes to 242 no votes.