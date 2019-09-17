Former city councilman gets landslide victory in Perry mayor election

Perry mayoral candidate greets supporters after early voting numbers released Randall Walker, a candidate in the Perry special election for mayor, greeted his supporters Sept. 17, 2019, after the release of the early voting numbers. Walker received 644 early votes to opponent Robbin Jackson's 76. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Randall Walker, a candidate in the Perry special election for mayor, greeted his supporters Sept. 17, 2019, after the release of the early voting numbers. Walker received 644 early votes to opponent Robbin Jackson's 76.

Randall Walker won a landslide victory in the race for mayor of Perry in Tuesday’s election.

With all votes counted, Walker defeated Robbin Jackson 964 to 181, or 84% to 16%. The turnout was 10.2%.

Most of the votes were from early voting, where 666 people cast ballots. Walker won those 599 to 67.

“I’m really proud it,” he said of the wide margin. “I thank the citizens of Perry for having confidence in me.”

Jackson, a Perdue Farms employee, and Walker, a former city councilman, competed to fill the unexpired term of Jimmy Faircloth.

The election will have to be certified by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, then Walker will take office Monday after he is sworn in at a special called meeting of the City Council.

All voting was done at Rozar Park, so there was only one precinct to count.

Jackson, 66, is a Perdue Farms employee who ran unsuccessfully in the past for Houston County Board of Education and for City Council. Walker, 72, served on the council for nine years. He stepped aside after qualifying to run for mayor in July.

Walker, who is originally from Warner Robins, worked 43 years for Chevron in 14 cities around the country. In 2005 he retired to Perry, where his wife is from. During the campaign he said his priorities would be quality of life for citizens, public safety and maintaining a good financial state for the city.

Walker will serve out the remainder of Faircloth’s term, which runs through the end of 2021.

Although Jackson had run for multiple other offices before and never won, Walker said he took the challenge seriously and put a lot of work into the campaign, including going door-to-door to hundreds of homes.

“We were very focused on the campaign,” Walker said. “We went door-to-door many, many nights.”

Perry voters are going back to the polls on Nov. 5 to select a councilman in the regular election. There are four open seats but only one is contested.

William Jackson, who has served on council for 10 years, opted not to run for reelection to his District 2, Post 2 seat. John Jack James, Joy Peterson, Gary Moulliet and Jimmy McLeod have qualified to run for the post.

There will be one more new councilman. Darryl Albritton, former Perry High School principal, was the only person to qualify for the post vacated by Walker.

Faircloth served as mayor for nine years before announcing his resignation in May. He said he was leaving office to devote more time to his job at Central Georgia Technical College.