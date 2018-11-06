Get ready for mimosas, y’all: Brunch bill receives strong support from Middle Georgia voters

Several Middle Georgia communities approved a referendum that would allow alcoholic drinks to be served at restaurants 90 minutes earlier on Sundays.
A Sunday alcohol brunch bill received overwhelmingly positive support in Macon-Bibb County, Forsyth, unincorporated Monroe County and the city of Gray, according to unofficial election results.
The referendum allows businesses to start selling alcohol-by-the-drink at 11 a.m. on Sundays instead of having to wait until 12:30 p.m. as currently allowed.
The election results included 100 percent precincts reporting in Monroe County where there were 7,767 in support of the measure and 4,835 against it. In Gray 811 supported the measure and 471 voted it down.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting In Perry, 3,843 voted yes for the bill and 2,151 voted against.
With 30 of 31 precincts reporting in Macon-Bibb at 11:40 p.m., there were 32,835 yes votes, or 63 percent, to 18,772 no votes.
The brunch law was several years in the making before getting a thumbs up from the state Legislature in 2018.
The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Renee Unterman, R-Buford, coined it the “mimosa mandate” after the popular brunch drink made of champagne and citrus juice.
Local officials were able to decide if they wanted the measure on the Nov. 6 ballot.
The Georgia Restaurant Association predicts that restaurants could generate roughly $480 on average in extra revenue per restaurant each Sunday once they start serving alcohol 90 minutes earlier.
Local restaurants including Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen, Amici Macon and The Rookery urged social media followers to vote yes on the bill on Tuesday.
Comments