Candidate Danny Mathis is running for the 144th House of Representatives seat in the General Assembly against Jessica Walden of Twiggs County. Special to The Telegraph

Mathis wins state house legislature seat, replaces Epps

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

November 06, 2018 10:23 PM

Macon, Ga

Republican Danny Mathis defeated Democrat Jessica Walden in the battle for state House District 144.

The Bleckley County coroner and funeral service provider was ahead 14,832 votes to 7,830 votes, according to unofficial election results.

The district covers Twiggs, Wilkinson and Bleckley counties plus parts of Bibb, Houston, Jones and Laurens.

Walden, a communications consultant, and Mathis emerged earlier this year from a crowded field of candidates in the Republican and Democratic primaries.

Mathis will replace former state Rep. Bubber Epps, the Twiggs County Republican who decided not to seek re-election after 10 years in office.

Mathis spent election night with family and supporters at the Cochran Community House while Walden kept abreast of election results at a restaurant in south Bibb.

