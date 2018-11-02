Where is my polling place, who’s on the ballot and more FAQs about Election Day in Georgia

As early voting comes to a close and Election Day creeps in, take a look at some key information you’ll need before casting your vote.
Where do I vote? Is it the same place as early voting?
No. Your polling place is likely different from the location your county uses for early voting and is determined by your home address.
How do I check my polling place?
Checking your polling place takes less than a minute. Head over to the secretary of state’s website
and fill in some basic information. The results page will let you know your voter registration status and the location where you can cast your vote on Election Day. It also lists the U.S. Congress, Georgia Senate and Georgia House districts you’ll see on your ballot.
So uh, what’s on the ballot this year?
All Georgia ballots will have statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, the commissioners of agriculture, insurance and labor, five constitutional amendments
, and two state referenda. Local and district races
will vary according to where the voter lives.
Great. Do I need to bring anything with me to vote?
Yes. Georgia law requires voters bring some form of identification
which can be your driver’s license (even if it’s expired), a government-issued ID card, an employee photo from any U.S. or state government agency, a valid U.S. passport ID, a valid U.S. military photo ID or valid tribal photo ID.
If residents lack the proper ID or don’t show up on the voter rolls, they are not allowed to vote on the touch-screen machines, but they still can file “provisional” ballots, hand-marked hard-copy ballots set aside for later consideration, and counted if the discrepancies can be resolved within three days.
A voter who lacked proper identification must provide the required information to the county elections office to get the ballot counted. If the voter was not listed among those registered, the elections office must investigate to determine why, and decide whether the person was eligible.
In Bibb County, provisional ballots are reviewed by elections staff the day after the election, Jeanetta Watson, Bibb County elections supervisor, said. Voters that encounter issues, such as not having an ID, need to come to the elections office by the end of Friday, Nov. 9 to resolve the matter.
Elections staff will also attempt to notify voters with provisional ballots if there are issues so they can take care of it before the Friday deadline.
I have to work until 5 p.m. on election day. Will I have enough time to vote?
Not to worry. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all polling places.
What if I’m still in line when the poll closes?
You can still cast your vote. According to the secretary of state’s website, everyone in line at 7 p.m. can vote, but no new arrivals can join the end of the line after 7.
What if I can’t drive myself to my polling place?
There are some services that can help. Uber is offering $10 off a single ride to the polls
on the most affordable trip available in your city. The promo code will be available on Election Day, so make sure to download and update the app before Nov. 6.
Lyft is also helping people get to the polls with a promo code of its own. Users can get 50 percent off rides by entering their zip code here
. You’ll see the promo code in your app on Election Day.
Is there anything I can’t do at my polling place?
There are a few restrictions. You can’t wear any paraphernalia
related to candidates on the ballot, according to Georgia law. Your MAGA hat or Hillary Clinton button is fine, but a Stacey Abrams or Brian Kemp t-shirt is not.
Wait, I can’t use my phone?
Where can I get one of those peach stickers?
After casting your vote, head over to a poll worker to turn in your electronic ballot and get a peach sticker in return. You can even share a photo with your sticker on social media by tagging #PostThePeach.
Staff reporter Stanley Dunlap contributed to this report.
