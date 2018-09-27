Hear state school superintendent candidates debate in Macon

State school superintendent candidates will debate issues facing Georgia schools at a candidate forum Oct. 16.
Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican, will defend his seat against challenger Otha Thornton Jr., a Democrat, in the Nov. 6 election. Early voting begins Oct. 15.
The forum, moderated by Charles Richardson, will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Mercer University’s medical auditorium, located at 1515 College St. From Mercer University Drive, turn left onto College Street, and follow the signs.
The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters - Macon, Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With Us), Mercer University, The Telegraph and Macon Chapter Links, Inc.
