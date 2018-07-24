Jessica Walden set to face Danny Mathis after winning District 144 runoff

Two well-recognized names will face off in November to become the person who replaces Bubber Epps in the state Legislature.
Communications consultant Jessica Walden will face Bleckley County coroner Danny Mathis after she emerged the victor in Tuesday’s Democratic runoff over Gregory Odoms for House District 144.
Walden, the niece and daughter of the brothers who founded Capricorn Records, received 924 votes, or 52 percent, to Odoms’ 835 votes, according to Tuesday’s unofficial election results.
Walden spent Tuesday night with supporters at the Taco Shed in Warner Robins as the results came in. She said she was ready to continue the fight into November.
“Tonight means we keep running and keep working just as hard as the moment we started this race,” Walden said Tuesday night. “144 made made me fight for it. I want to keep fighting for the district through November.”
Walden added, “I’m proud to continue being a champion for this community.”
Mathis, who is also a funeral service provider, had a quiet night Tuesday after earning 64 percent of votes in the Republican primary in May.
District 144 includes Twiggs, Wilkinson and Bleckley counties plus parts of Bibb, Houston, Jones and Laurens. The House seat became vacant after Epps decided to not run for re-election after having served 10 years.
Comments