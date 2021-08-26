$16M for transportation could come to Macon, Sen. Jon Ossoff announces. What to know

A masked Sen. Jon Ossoff climbed aboard a new electric Macon Transit Authority bus Tuesday evening with local officials, gripping rubber handholds as he discussed millions of potential federal infrastructure dollars earmarked for Bibb County.

The money would pay for more electric buses and other infrastructure needs, as determined by Macon-Bibb County leaders, Ossoff said. The $16 million, delivered over the next five years, is part of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate earlier this month that still needs House approval.

“This money is for public transportation in Macon-Bibb County, for the MTA here and local elected officials to use as they see fit in consultation with the community to improve access and mobility for all people in the community,” Ossoff said. “Resources to expand, transit, transportation and mobility... It’s a win-win for this community and communities across the state.”

Ossoff said the legislation will give state and local authorities resources to improve transportation infrastructure, upgrade public schools and rehab water and sewage systems.

“It’s also going to allow us to put more electric buses on our roads and our highways to make our environment more clean, to make this a safer place to raise our children,” Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller said.

Getting the money to Macon

Whether that $16 million will actually reach Macon depends on the passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill in the House of Representatives, which could be voted on in late September (although it’s complicated by a separate $3.5 trillion budget resolution under consideration in the House).

Also included in that infrastructure bill is money for Interstate-14, a proposed highway between El Paso, Texas and Augusta that would run through Columbus and Macon.







The new interstate would be based at least in part on existing roads, including the Fall Line Freeway in Georgia, which snakes through most of Middle Georgia including Jones, Twiggs, Baldwin, Wilkinson, Crawford, Peach and Bibb counties, hitting Fort Valley, Macon and running south of Milledgeville.

“Connecting our communities is my goal,” Ossoff said. “The I-14 project will help link Georgia with the rest of the southeast region, making traveling for Maconites easier.”

Middle GA airport improvements

Thursday, Ossoff and Sen. Raphael Warnock announced nearly $13.5 million in funding for airports across Georgia through the American Rescue Plan.

The Middle Georgia Regional Airport will receive a little more than $1.32 million in grant money to extend a runway to meet FAA standards and relocate an approach lighting system, according to a press release. The Perry-Houston County Airport will receive about $1.8 million to rehabilitate a runway.

“Georgia’s airports employ tens of thousands and connect our state with the nation and the world. We’ve secured these relief funds to support airport operations and upgrades and to help Georgians travel safely,” Ossoff said.