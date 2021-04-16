Veteran with no job or home finds resources in Macon to get back on his feet

It’s not a unique story, but that doesn’t make it any easier to live through: due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent recession, Patrick Loftus lost his job and his home. In search of new opportunities, he left Texas in hopes of reaching Savannah.

He almost made it, but with no photo identification or Social Security card, the military veteran ran out of money and any way to move forward in Macon. Then he found the Brookdale Warming Center.

Workers at the center helped Loftus get a Social Security card, a Georgia ID, and contacted the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Volunteers of America, a nonprofit that provides housing and assistance for people in need. Within a week, Loftus had connected with caseworker James Giordanella, who helped Loftus find a new home.

“Patrick is excellent, he is very self-motivated and says what he needs for me to set up,” said Giordanella. “Usually I have to run all the errands for people, but he does them all himself.”

Giordanella wants people in need in Macon to know there are resources available for any situation, from homelessness to folks who struggle to pay their utility bills.

Loftus, who has a background working in rehabilitation programs, also found an new job, which he said he was extremely grateful for: Brookdale Warming Center Director Steve Bell hired him as the center’s intake coordinator..

Loftus said the process of getting help with a new home took only two weeks, and that it’s in a convenient location, only about 1.6 miles away from his new job. That’s a 26-minute walk, one made faster thanks to a donated bike.

“You have to apply yourself. They can connect you with the right people, and I wanted to better my situation while helping others” he said.

Housing first

Bell said the warming center assists people on a case-by-case basis, providing different resources depending on whether they’re moving through homelessness or are struggling with chronic homelessness. He said center staff and volunteers assess folks based on their income, forms of ID and severity of their situation, focusing on the tested “housing first” philosophy.

“Our number one priority is finding housing, and then tackling the other issues,” Bell stated. “Let’s make sure their feet are planted firmly so they have the tools to fix those other problems and work with these other organizations.”

The center works with folks of any age to find proper care and agencies to assist them find housing, jobs and meet other needs; the only criteria is walking through the door.

Lotfus hopes his story inspires people to better their situations. He says he was brought to Macon for a reason, and he has met amazing people along his journey and will use his testimony to motivate others. He said homelessness not the end and everyone should take advantage of the funds, programs, and opportunities that are available to the community, programs such as Volunteers of America, and Brookdale Warming Center.

“It’s not the end. It could be a bottom but the bottom is a foundation you could build off of, and that’s something that everyone should take advantage of to better themselves,”he said.