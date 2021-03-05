Middle Georgia AKA members, college students celebrate Kamala Harris inauguration

U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigns in Columbus, Georgia on January 21, 2020 for Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Kamala Harris made history several times over when she was elected Vice President of the United States: first woman, first Black American and first American of Asian descent to serve as VP.

She was also the first Alpha Kappa Alpha alumna, a historic first that Middle Georgia AKAs say inspires them to reach for new heights.

Kayla Walker, an active AKA member and Fort Valley State University graduate, remembers the excitement when she learned that her sorority sister would become vice president.

“When I actually found out, I was screaming and happy,” Walker said. “It was a good day.”

Walker, now a middle school teacher, said members of her sorority share her enthusiasm.

“You kind of share that moment,” Walker said. “Like, ‘Hey, the first woman [in office] is part of the same organization as me.’”

From Harris running for president herself to Joe Biden announcing her as his running mate, the new vice president’s path to office has been a memorable one for Walker and her peers. The sorority supported Harris’ campaign for a presidential nomination and as part of Biden’s ticket.

“She had our votes, because she was in our sisterhood. We were excited, and we were trying to see what we could do to help her out in her campaign,” Walker said. “When [Biden] brought her along, it was perfect for me. I really kept up with it even more than I did before.”

That support spanned all the way to the inauguration of Biden and Harris, too, including how they dressed on Inauguration Day..

“She’s known for wearing pearls and Chucks, so it was amazing to share that, to see everyone on social media wearing pearls and Chucks, something that symbolizes something she’s a part of, which is AKA,” Walker said.

Walker and her sorority sisters are also aware of the representation Harris provides for women in the office she holds. For Walker, Harris sends a simple message to women everywhere.

“The sky’s the limit. Don’t ever let anyone belittle you and say ‘Oh, you’re just a woman,’” Walker said. “No one can ever tell you no, because there’s no telling how many people told her no when she ran.”

Walker says the entire 2020 election was very emotional, and she was even more involved due to Harris.

“The whole election week, I was terrified,” Walker said, laughing. “I thought it would take one night, but it took days. But they were counting the votes and stuff, and I was getting excited. It was amazing.”

Mercer University senior Emily Hamilton said Harris is a source of optimism for women and minorities on campus.

“I believe that she’ll stand as a role model to younger women,” Hamilton said. “Her legacy tells American women, especially minority women, that we can break these stereotypes regarding our capability to escalate up the ladder in the workplace.”

Alongside the general optimism, Hamilton thinks that Harris could lead to better representation in politics.

“I also believe that her achievement shows that women are becoming more represented in the political atmosphere,” Hamilton said. “Her position will lead to more female representation in all aspects of politics and political influence, because women have been ignored, and underrepresented, throughout all of history whenever it comes to our issues.”

Harris’ impact has not been limited to just universities, though. Walker, who teaches in Crawford County, said her students are inspired by Harris.

“I showed the inauguration in my class, and they had so many questions,” Walker said. “They were all saying, like, ‘Wow, this is history being made,’ you know? One student told me during, ‘I can do whatever I put my mind to.’”

Micah Johnston is a journalism student at Mercer University working with the Telegraph this semester.