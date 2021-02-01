Trump names two new lawyers to lead impeachment defense. What to know about them

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. Former President Trump has named two lawyers to his impeachment defense team, one day after it was revealed that the former president had parted ways with an earlier set of attorneys. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) AP

Former President Donald Trump named two new lawyers to head his legal team ahead of his impeachment trial.

His office announced Sunday that David Schoen and Bruce Castor, Jr. will lead Trump’s defense during the Senate trial scheduled for next week. Their addition to the legal team comes after multiple news outlets reported over the weekend that several attorneys set to represent Trump in the trial had left the team.

Unlike during his first impeachment, Trump has struggled to find lawyers willing to represent him against charges that he incited the Jan. 6 deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol, The Associated Press reports.

During a rally before the attack, Trump — who had repeatedly made unfounded accusations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election — told his supporters to march on Capitol Hill. A pro-Trump mob then stormed the building as Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, leaving five dead. Multiple lawmakers from both parties have, at least in part, blamed the attack on Trump’s rhetoric surrounding the election outcome.

The U.S. House of Representatives last month voted to impeach Trump for inciting the insurrection, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats. Now, the Senate is set to hold a trial over whether to convict the former president on those charges, which is unlikely after the majority of Republican senators last week voted that the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

In order for Trump to be convicted, two-thirds of senators must vote in favor — meaning 17 Republicans would have to join all Democrats.

Democratic lawmakers, however, say they have precedent to support trying former officeholders, NBC News reports. No president has been tried by the Senate after leaving office, but the Senate tried Secretary of War William Belknap in 1876 after he had already resigned.

The Sunday announcement from Trump’s office said Schoen and Castor both believe the trial is unconstitutional and that Schoen has already been working with the Trump team. Here’s what to know about the two lawyers.

Who is David Schoen?

Schoen has offices in New York and Alabama but says he “takes on cases from all around the country and overseas.” His work mainly focuses on “the litigation of complex civil and criminal cases before trial and appellate courts.”

He serves as chairperson of the American Bar Association’s Criminal Justice subcommittee of the Civil Rights Litigation committee.

Schoen is also a frequent legal commentator on television, the AP reports.

Recently, he represented Trump ally Roger Stone during a sentencing appeal in April, CNN reports. Stone dropped that appeal, however, after Trump commuted his prison sentence. The former president later granted him a pardon for lying to Congress to protect Trump.

Schoen also met with accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein before his death, NPR reports. He’s said publicly that he doesn’t believe Epstein killed himself in a New York prison, CNN reports.

In the release from Trump’s office, Schoen said it’s “an honor to represent the 45th president, Donald J. Trump and the United States Constitution.”

Who is Bruce Castor?

Castor served as district attorney in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, from 2000 until 2008.

During that time, he decided against charging actor Bill Cosby in a “sex crime case,” the AP reports. He had said he thought Cosby should have been arrested but that there wasn’t strong enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Cosby was later convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004.

After serving as district attorney, Castor served as commissioner for Montgomery County until 2016 and later as acting attorney general, a position the AP reports he ran for unsuccessfully in 2004.

Castor said in the Sunday release he considers it a “privilege” to represent Trump.

“The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history,” he said in the release. “It is strong and resilient.”