Live updates on DC protests: Crowds storm Capitol as Congress debates election

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP

As Congress prepares to certify the Electoral College vote, Trump supporters are rallying in Washington, D.C. Here’s the latest. Check back for updates.

Protesters break through security barrier

Trump supporters protesting the election results have torn down security barriers and are throwing items at Capitol Police, according to social media reports.

People standing in a tower outside the Capitol have directed protesters to keepin going with chants of “Move forward and we can beat them,” Andrew Egger, a reporter with The Dispatch, wrote on Twitter.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun



This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021 Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021 Protesters have torn down a barrier. Fireworks going off outside the Capitol. People in a tower telling the crowd to press forward. "Move forward and we can beat them." Throwing things are police. Crowd pushing up chanting USA. This is unreal pic.twitter.com/FDEQu9HyPX — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 6, 2021

Staffers evacuated on Capitol Hill

Staffers were evacuated from the Madison and Cannon buildings on Capitol Hill just after 1 p.m., according to multiple reports.

Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia tweeted at 1:45 p.m. she had to evacuate her office “because of a pipe bomb reported outside.”

“Supporters of the President are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots,” she wrote.

Vice President Mike Pence was pulled from the floor of the U.S. Senate just after 2 p.m.

I’m sheltering in place in my office. The building next door has been evacuated. I can’t believe I have to write this. — Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) January 6, 2021 House GOP staffer tells me private residences on Capitol Hill are now being evacuated by Capitol Police — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2021 My staff and I were ordered to evacuate the Cannon building. https://t.co/HiqstPZClA — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 6, 2021 Cannon House office building -- which is massive -- is also being evacuated, per multiple sources.



Capitol police just went door by door, running down hallways. — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) January 6, 2021

McConnell speaks out

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnel condemned efforts to overturn the presidential election on Wednesday, saying it would be a “death spiral.”

“The votes, the court and the state have all spoken,” he said. “If we overrule them, it would ruin our republic forever.”