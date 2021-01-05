Live Updates: Middle Georgians head to the polls in Senate runoff election

Polls are now open until 7 p.m. in Georgia for the Senate runoff election

Since no candidate in either of Georgia’s U.S. Senate races received more than 50%-plus one of the vote in November, both went into a runoff. Republican incumbent David Perdue is up against Democrat Jon Ossoff. In the special election, Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock.

The Public Commission Service District 4 seat is also in a runoff. That race pits Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald against Daniel Blackman.

Here is a list of polling locations in Macon-Bibb County.

Running smoothly

Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections Chair Mike Kaplan said the runoff election has been running smoothly Tuesday morning.

“So far, it’s going extremely well,” Kaplan said. “I’m just kind of starting to go around to polls and see how things are going. I haven’t got any complaints from any of the poll watchers yet. So I think... we’re pretty safe and secure.”

Kaplan’s only concern was with the Howard 3 polling location. Kaplan said they found out Monday that Turning Point at Mabel White Baptist Church, which houses the polling location, rented out its parking lot for a local doctor to do drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

With Howard 3 being one of Bibb County’s largest polling precincts, Kaplan said he hopes traffic doesn’t get backed up at the location and the doctor decided to have testing on another day.

Kaplan said he plans to visit the location Tuesday morning to ensure everything is running smoothly.

Absentee ballot cure forms

The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections received reports that people were going to voters’ homes asking them to sign forms related to the absentee ballot process, according to a news release.

Election officials do not visit people’s homes, and the Board of Elections assured voters that these people are not government officials.

If there is a problem with a voter’s absentee ballot, the voter will be contacted by the Board of Elections by phone, email, fax or mail, according to the release.

Turning Point at Mabel White Baptist Church polling location

Voters who cast their ballot at the Howard 3 polling location might face traffic issues Tuesday, according to a news release.

The polling location is housed in Turning Point at Mabel White Baptist Church, which has rented its parking lot to a local doctor to perform drive-thru COVID-19 testing Tuesday.

However, church officials assured the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections that “traffic will be directed in an orderly fashion,” according to the release.