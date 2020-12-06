Loeffler, Ossoff and Warnock to participate in Sunday debates. Here is how to watch:

The Atlanta Press Club will host two “vital” debates for Georgia’s twin Senate runoffs live on Georgia Public Broadcasting Dec. 6, as part of the Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.

While all four candidates were invited to participate, only three will debate. Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue declined to debate his challenger, Jon Ossoff.

By debate rules, Ossoff will answer questions, and an empty lectern will represent Perdue. The debate will air on GPB from 5-5:30 p.m. If Perdue chooses to participate, the debate will extend to a full hour.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will debate Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, from 7-8 p.m.

The debates will be available for viewers to watch on GPB-TV, GPB.org, and live and on The Atlanta Press Club Facebook page.

Loeffler ‘welcomes’ opportunity to debate Warnock

On Nov. 16, Sen. Loeffler said she would “welcome the opportunity” to debate Warnock, who challenged the Senator to three debates.

“I welcome that opportunity to also show what I’ve done for Georgians since getting into the Senate in January,” Loeffler said in an interview with Fox News.

Loeffler has yet to agree to any more debates.

“I hear you’re ready to debate, @Kloeffler,” Warnock tweeted. “Assume that means I’ll see you December 6th at the Atlanta Press Club, and twice more so Georgians know who will work for them.”

Atlanta Press Club ‘disappointed’ in Perdue’s decision

Ossoff has repeatedly criticized Perdue for not participating.

“If David Perdue doesn’t want to answer questions in public about his record and debate his opponent, that’s fine. He just shouldn’t run for re-election to the U.S. Senate,” Ossoff said in a video posted to Twitter.

Perdue campaign manager Ben Fry noted that Perdue participated in two debates before the Nov. 3 election.

“We’re going to take our message about what’s at stake if Democrats have total control of Congress directly to the people,” he said.

The Atlanta Press Club leaders said they are “disappointed” that Perdue decided not to debate.

“That is not our preference,” read a press club statement. “The Atlanta Press Club works hard to provide a platform for all candidates running for public office. We believe it is an essential part of the democratic process for voters to have an opportunity to hear an exchange of ideas from the candidates so they can be better informed when they cast their ballots. In that spirit, we hope Sen. Perdue will change his mind. We will leave the door open for him to participate in our Dec. 6 debate.”

Why the debates matter

APC chair Marylynn Ryan emphasized the importance of Sunday’s debates.

“In a year when the election of Georgia’s two Senators will determine control of the U.S. Senate, it is vital that voters have this opportunity to hear from all the candidates,” Ryan said. “These debates are an important public service that the Atlanta Press Club is proud to offer to Georgians.”

The debates will be moderated by WAGA-TV/Fox5 Anchor Russ Spencer, with Atlanta Journal-Constitution Political Writer Greg Bluestein and WABE Radio Morning Edition Host and Senior Producer Lisa Rayam as panelists.

Zoe Katz is an Election SOS fellow covering the 2020 election for the Macon Telegraph. She is a Georgia-based writer and recent graduate of Agnes Scott College.