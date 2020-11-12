State Sen. David Lucas, who represents much of Middle GA, hospitalized with COVID-19

State Sen. David Lucas Sr. was hospitalized late Wednesday with COVID-19.

Lucas’ wife, Elaine, a Macon-Bibb County commissioner, is currently quarantining while she awaits test results, according to WMGT.

Lucas was re-elected to District 26 on Nov. 3, which covers parts of Bibb, Houston and Jones counties as well as all of Twiggs, Wilkinson, Hancock and Washington counties. He served in the Georgia State House of Representatives from 1974 through 2011. He was elected to the State Senate in 2012.

Lucas underwent emergency bypass surgery in Sept. of 2018 but fully recovered after undergoing physical therapy upon being released from the hospital.

During his time as a senator he has served as the head of the Senate Rural Georgia Study Committee to help address issues of education and healthcare to rural areas.

