Politics & Government
Need to know where to vote? Here’s a list of every polling place in Macon
To find out which precinct you should go to on Election Day, check your voter registration card or login at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
East Macon
River Edge Behavioral Center, 175 Emery Highway
St. Matthew Baptist Church, 1211 Shurling Drive
Northeast Magnet High School, 1646 Upper River Road
New Griswoldville Baptist Church, 3003 Truitt Place
Swift Creek Baptist Church, 4354 Jeffersonville Road
Godfrey
Dr. Robert J. Williams Complex at Ballard Hudson, 1780 Anthony Road
Beulah Baptist Church, 1536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Beulahland Bible Church, 1010 Newberg Ave.
Bruce Elementary School, 3660 Houston Ave.
Harvest Cathedral, 2254 Rocky Creek Road
Hazzard
Covenant Life Cathedral, 4543 Bloomfield Road
Lake Wildwood Clubhouse, 100 Clubhouse Road
Middle Georgia State University, 100 University Drive
New Heights Church, 158 Lamar Road
Howard
Northway Church, 5915 Zebulon Road
Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road
Turning Point at Mabel White Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road
Macon Wimbish Road Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 640 Wimbish Road
Forest Hills Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road
St. Francis Episcopal Church, 432 Forest Hill Road
Northside Christian Church, 5024 Northside Drive
Rutland
Mikado Baptist Church, 6751 Houston Road
Porterfield Baptist Church, 2910 Allen Road
Vineville
Professional Learning Center, 2003 Riverside Drive
First Christian Church, 2306 Vineville Ave.
Glorious Hope Baptist Church, 3805 Napier Ave.
Greater Bellevue Baptist Church, 4041 Mumford Road
Northminster Presbyterian Church, 565 Wimbish Road
Lutheran Church of The Redeemer, 390 Pierce Ave.
Warrior
Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road
Macon Evangelistic Church, 5399 Hartley Bridge Road
Middle Georgia Board of Elections offices and contact information
Macon-Bibb Board of Elections, 2525 Pio Nono Ave., Suite 1200, (478) 621-6622
Houston Board of Elections, 801 Main Street, Room 237, Perry, (478) 987-1973
Peach Board of Elections, 205 West Church St., Suite 102, Fort Valley, (478) 825-3514
Crawford Board of Elections, 640 Georgia Highway 128, Roberta, (478) 836-1877
Monroe Board of Elections, 38 West Main Street, Forsyth, (478) 994-7622
Jones Board of Elections, 166 Industrial Blvd., #102, Gray, (478) 986-3222
Twiggs Board of Elections, 425 North Railroad St., Jeffersonville, (478) 945-3639
