Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Politics & Government

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris plans stop in Georgia on Sunday

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is expected to campaign in Georgia on Sunday, just 48 hours before the election.

The exact location and other details haven’t been released yet by the Biden-Harris campaign.

Polls show a razor-thin race in Georgia between President Donald Trump and and Joe Biden. Harris made a campaign stop in Atlanta a week ago Friday.

“The whole state of Georgia is so important... the people of Georgia deserve to have a president who sees them, cares about them,” said Harris when in Atlanta, according to Associated Press.

The California senator also is expected to make a campaign stops Sunday in Goldsboro and Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to the Biden-Harris campaign.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Becky Purser
Becky Purser covers breaking news. She’s also covered crime and courts primarily in Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. A graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications, Becky also has covered city and county government for Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia newspapers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service