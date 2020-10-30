Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris plans stop in Georgia on Sunday

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is expected to campaign in Georgia on Sunday, just 48 hours before the election.

The exact location and other details haven’t been released yet by the Biden-Harris campaign.

Polls show a razor-thin race in Georgia between President Donald Trump and and Joe Biden. Harris made a campaign stop in Atlanta a week ago Friday.

“The whole state of Georgia is so important... the people of Georgia deserve to have a president who sees them, cares about them,” said Harris when in Atlanta, according to Associated Press.

The California senator also is expected to make a campaign stops Sunday in Goldsboro and Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to the Biden-Harris campaign.

