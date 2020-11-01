Trump ‘thinks he’s above the law.’ Former Georgia cop tells why he prefers Joe Biden

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series profiling Georgia voters’ views on the upcoming presidential election.

For Gregory B. Jones, choosing between candidates in the presidential race, in large part, came down to who he feels cares the most about America.

Jones, 50, favors Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

A former Macon cop, Jones spent the first decade of the 2000s patrolling the city’s streets. He now works in health care with people who are coping with mental disabilities.

Originally from New York City, Jones moved to Macon when he was 10. He went to Northeast High School. At college in Tennessee, he majored in criminal justice and sociology.

He worries that if Donald Trump is elected that many people, some of whom he sees through his work, could be left without health insurance.

“I don’t think he really cares too much about these people who have the existing illnesses like the Democrats do. ... Trump is more heartless to me,” Jones said recently after voting early at a north Macon precinct. “It’s like he’s heartless, no compassion.”

Jones said that if Trump wins “it’s gonna be 10 times worse. Because four more years ... he already thinks no one can touch him. ... He just thinks he’s above the law.”

He said that with the country seemingly so divided, he senses Biden is the better option.

“Biden has been there before,” Jones said. “He’s been in office with Barack, and I believe in Obamacare.”

