‘Wish I could vote for him the third time.’ Trump voter in GA says future is at stake

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series profiling Georgia voters’ views on the upcoming presidential election.

As a grandfather of seven, Charles Hill figures the stakes in this year’s presidential election are greater than ever.

Hill, who is 68 and works in construction, is backing President Donald Trump for the second time.

Five years ago when Trump first announced he was running, Hill wasn’t so sure.

“Oh, no,” Hill told himself, “say it ain’t so.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Giving him a chance

But Hill decided to give Trump a chance.

“After I started listening to him,” Hill recalled, “I thought, ‘If he means it, this is what we need.’ And he has done everything he said he was going to do. And that’s what we need. He’s not a politician.”

On a recent afternoon, Hill, who lives in Monroe County, drove his brother, who lives in Bibb County, to vote at an early-voting precinct in north Macon.

“If the last activity that I had to do is — a choice — hug my grandkids or go vote for Trump right now, I’d go vote for Trump,” said Hill, who cast his own ballot in his home county. “I think it’s that important.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

What’s at stake

What does Hill believe is at stake?

“Our entire future. ... So many people think, ‘Oh, you’re just saying that,’” Hill said, adding that he means it.

“I pay attention,” Hill continued.

“I mean I really pay attention. And what we have seen happening with the economy and what we have seen happening with business, I mean it’s just phenomenal. (Trump) has shown that things can get done instead of just getting up there and being in the middle of something and being a part of something to enrich yourself. He’s not doing that. I really believe he is concerned about this country and his grandchildren. ... I wish I could vote for him the third time.”

And if Democratic nominee Joe Biden were to win?

“I don’t know,” Hill said.