Jill Biden to visit Macon on Monday, Joe Biden in state on Tuesday

Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are both scheduled to make appearances in Georgia early this week.

Dr. Biden will visit Macon this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The rally location hasn’t been disclosed to the public. The visit is part of a “Georgia Women for Biden” early voting event. She’ll visit Savannah Monday evening.

Joe Biden will be in the Peach State on Tuesday, delivering a speech in Warm Springs in the afternoon and in Atlanta later that evening. Warm Springs, a tiny town in Meriwether County in west Georgia, is home to about 400 people. Biden is doubtlessly more interested in the symbolism of visiting The Little White House, a retreat of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. FDR died in Warm Springs in 1945.

“That itty-bitty town was the center of the world between 1933 and 1945, and it’s incredible that he’s going down there,” Seth Clark, a Democratic commissioner-elect in Bibb County, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Bidens’ visits come after President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. hosted rallies in Macon on back-to-back Fridays Oct. 16 and 23. Trump has worked to shore up support in Georgia, traditionally a bastion of Republican strength where he is polling neck-and-neck with Biden. Georgians will also send two senators to Washington in November because of a special election, which means the state could have a significant impact on both the White House and Democrats’ hopes for a Senate majority.

