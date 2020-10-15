Biden, Democrat senate candidates take lead in Georgia, according to most recent poll

Democrats have taken the lead in a recent poll of Georgia’s most prominent races including the race for president.

With only three weeks to go, former Vice President Joe Biden received 51% of the vote in a poll conducted by Quinnipiac University with President Donald Trump coming in at 44% and 4% of people remaining undecided, according to the poll.

Biden’s lead in this poll marks the first and only time he has made more than a statistical lead in any independent poll of Georgia voters, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Other Democrats in Georgia’s senate races, Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, also made large gains in their respective races.

Ossoff leads Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue 51-45%, and Warnock received 41% of the vote from likely voters in the special election for Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat while Rep. Doug Collins and Loeffler trailed behind at 22-20% respectively. Around 9% of people were undecided in the special election race.

The poll was conducted Oct. 6-12 with 1,040 likely Georgia voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.0 percentage point, according to the poll report.

Previous polls

In Quinnipiac University’s poll released Sept. 29, the presidential race was too close to call with Biden at 50% support and Trump at 47%, but the September poll was conducted before the first presidential debate and Trump’s diagnosis of the COVID-19 virus, according to the poll report.

Ossoff and Perdue were essentially in a tie in September as well when Ossoff had 49% and Perdue had 48%.

Warnock jumped 10 percentage points since Quinnipiac’s September poll in which he received 31% support with Loeffler at 23% and Collins at 22%.

This is not Warnock’s first large jump in the polls. He jumped around 10 percentage points from the summer to September making him the leading Democratic candidate in the race, according to a Telegraph article.

The AJC’s most recent poll conducted by UGA in September showed more modest support for Warnock (20.3%) with him narrowly trailing behind Loeffler (23.5%) and Doug Collins (20.5%) with nearly 17% of people being undecided. The poll’s margin of error was 4.3 percentage points.