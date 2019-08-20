Nearly 20 roads in Macon-Bibb approved for repairs. Here’s the list.

GDOT making time constructing I-16 from Spring Street to river crossing Georgia Department of Transportation constructing I-16 from Spring Street to river crossing in 100-ft. sections. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Georgia Department of Transportation constructing I-16 from Spring Street to river crossing in 100-ft. sections.

More than a dozen roads in Macon are about to get resurfaced.

The Macon-Bibb Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a $2.7 million contract with Reeves Construction to resurface 17 roads. Most are short side streets. The longest and most expensive project is 3.9 miles of Bethel Church Road, from Holley Road to Mt. Pleasant Road. That will cost $829,000.

“It’s needed on all these roads,” said County Engineer David Fortson before the meeting. “This is all we can afford to work on now. There certainly are others in need.”

The Georgia Department of Transportation is paying $2 million of the cost through the annual Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant, with the remainder coming from local matching funds paid for out of the special purpose local option sales tax fund.

A total of 12 miles of road will be resurfaced under the project. Roads on the list include:

Hall Road

Saddle Creek Court

Rivoli Chase

Old Mill Court

Rivoli Vista

San Carlos Drive

Alandale Drive

Barrington Hall Drive

Knight Road

Captain Kell Drive

Holt Avenue

Bethel Church Road

Glendale Avenue

Village Green Lane

Hollis Road

Jeff Davis Street

Brookhaven Road

Three other roads may be resurfaced if money is left after the others are done. Those are Hallwood Circle, Wesleyan Hills Drive and 1655 Eisenhower Parkway (Frontage Road.)

Fortson said work will get started in a month or two and will take three months to complete.