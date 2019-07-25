Macon-Bibb mayor vetoed employee bonuses. Here’s why.

Here’s what you need to know about Macon-Bibb’s proposed FY20 budget Mayor Robert Reichert of Macon-Bibb County presents his proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mayor Robert Reichert of Macon-Bibb County presents his proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert is vetoing a $1,000 bonus for employees.

Reichert sent a letter to commissioners Thursday informing them of the veto, which would cost $2.3 million.

“I am vetoing this ordinance because I believe our employees deserve to be paid well for the jobs they are currently doing, and spending this money now hampers our ability to give them raises that will benefit them for years, not just once,” said Reichert wrote in the letter.

He also stated that employees would receive less than $1,000 after taxes, which could cause distrust. If the board raised the amount to ensure employees received $1,000 after taxes, then the cost would go up, he stated.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He urged moving forward with a full pay-scale study.

Overturning the veto would require the support of six of the nine commissioners.

Commissioner Joe Allen, who supports the bonus, said he expects a vote at the next meeting to override the veto, and he believes it will be successful.

“If the majority of commissioners feel this is the best way to do it, then he should be on board with the commissioners,” Allen said. “They know we are losing good employees because they are not giving them raises.”