Meet the new state lawmakers from our area heading to Atlanta

Two new midstate representatives are heading to Atlanta, replacing lawmakers who retired. About 15 percent of Georgia’s 236 lawmakers will be either freshmen, or folks who are returning to office after a break.
Cochran Republican Danny Mathis will represent all of Twiggs, Wilkinson and Bleckley counties plus parts of Jones, Bibb, Houston and Laurens. He’s no stranger to elected office, as he spent 18 years as Bleckley County’s coroner. Mathis, 64, is also a funeral service provider. He won state House District 144 with 65 percent of the vote.
Macon Republican and realtor Dale Washburn will represent parts of Bibb and Monroe counties. It’ll be his first time holding elected office. Washburn, 68, beat three other Republicans in a two-round primary in the deep red district, and he had no Democratic challenger in the general election for state House District 141.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments