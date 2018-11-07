Republicans grab wins in Districts 147 and 148

At about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, with 100 percent of the precincts reporting for the State House race in District 147, incumbent Heath Clark, Republican, won with 55.10 percent over Fenika Miller, Democrat, with 44.90 percent of the vote.
In 2016, Clark ran unopposed as the incumbent. Two years prior he won the seat over then incumbent, Willie Talton, in the Republican primary.
Miller won the Democratic primary, when she ran unopposed.
State House District 148, Republican Noel Williams Jr., won with 69.66 percent of the vote over challenger Joshua Desiro, Democrat, with 30.42 percent of the vote.
The two ran unopposed in their respective primaries. The race is to determine who will replace Buddy Harden, who did not seek re-election after 10 years in office.
Comments