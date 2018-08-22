Lindsey Graham: ‘Too early to tell’ whether Trump should be impeached

As a prosecutor in President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial nearly 20 years ago, Sen. Lindsey Graham said Clinton must be impeached to “restor(e) honor and integrity to the office” of the president.
Wednesday — a day after Michael Cohen said under oath that President Donald Trump directed him to pay two women not to speak about their affairs with then-candidate Trump during the 2016 presidential election campaign — Graham said Trump’s troubles are not yet in the same league.
There’s no conflict between his assessment of Trump now and how Graham viewed the Clinton furor two decades earlier, insisted the South Carolina Republican who calls himself a Trump ally.
Graham, a House member in the late 1990s, argued Clinton must be impeached after seeking to hide evidence of his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. The Republican-led House did impeach Clinton, who was acquitted in a Senate after a five week trial and remained in office.
“What I’ve always said is, I want (White House special counsel Robert) Mueller to be able to say whether the Trump campaign, or anybody’s campaign, colluded with a foreign government to have an advantage in an election,” Graham told McClatchy in an interview Wednesday. “That would be very serious.”
Graham conceded he was troubled by Cohen’s implication of Trump, part of a larger guilty plea involving campaign finance violations and tax fraud.
“Yeah, that’s a very serious accusation,” Graham conceded. “But the heart and soul of why Mueller exists is whether or not there was collusion (with Russia). I’m not saying it’s not serious. I just don’t believe we’re gonna know enough until Mueller issues his report.”
The senator did not explain why possible criminal conspiracy in a campaign finance violation did not rise, for impeachment proceeding purposes, to the same level as evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia.
Nor did he elaborate on why Clinton’s actions damaged the integrity of the office but Trump’s potential actions involving hush money might not.
Graham emphasized, however, that in 1998, he waited until he saw then-Special Counsel Ken Starr’s report on scandal involving Clinton’s relationship with intern Monica Lewinsky before jumping on the impeachment bandwagon. He said he would use Mueller’s report as a similar guidepost.
He also called impeachment a “political process” that derives much of its power from public opinion of the president at the center of the controversy.
“When it got to the Senate, polling for the president was strong among the Democratic base,” Graham recalled. “Independents thought impeachment was too far. And no matter what I said, the politics took over.
“I understand that today better than I did then that for impeachment to be successful, you’re gonna have to have the public believe that conduct is such that the office needs to be cleansed.”
Asked if the public was starting to turn against Trump in such a way as to make impeachment politically tenable, Graham replied it was “too early to tell.”
The November midterm elections will be a referendum on public opinion surrounding Trump. Democrats, who have a chance at retaking control of the House, have been hesitant to use impeachment as a campaign talking point, fearful of alienating voters who think such a move would be too extreme.
But Republicans insist Democrats would pursue impeachment proceedings if Democrats win the majority. Republicans have been using this threat as a reason for voters who support the president to side with the GOP in November.
Graham has wielded this threat himself. On conservative commentator Sean Hannity’s radio show earlier this month, Graham warned that Democrats would “go nuts and try to impeach this guy every day” if they were in the majority.
On Wednesday, asked if he could foresee a scenario where he would support Democrats in impeaching Trump, Graham said, “I don’t know. I want to hear what Mueller says.”
