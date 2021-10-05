Hunter kills grizzly after surprise encounter with its cubs, Wyoming officials say

An elk hunter was injured after a grizzly (not the one pictured) with cubs attacked him in Cody, Wyoming Game and Fish said. National Park Service

A hunter killed a grizzly after a surprise encounter with the bear and its cubs, Wyoming wildlife officials said.

The hunter came face-to-face with the grizzly and its cubs Saturday morning while searching for elk near Cody, Wyoming Game and Fish said.

The grizzly attacked the man after he came in close range to its cubs. He was flown to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, wildlife officials said.

The hunter and his hunting partner killed the grizzly after the attack. The bear’s cubs were later euthanized, officials said.

Bear cubs likely can’t survive the winter months on their own without their mother, wildlife officials said.

“The safety of outdoor recreationists is always at the forefront of our minds,” Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor Dan Smith for Wyoming Game and Fish said in a news release. “Our thoughts are with the individual who was injured and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

The majority of bear encounters don’t involve any conflict, and bears are typically seeking a food source or protecting their young.

People recreating outdoors in bear territory should always carry bear spray and know how to use it, secure food, and keep a safe distance from any wildlife.

