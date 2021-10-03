Voicemail leads rescuers to 79-year-old hiker lost for 5 days in Zion National Park

John Fiske Burg, 79, was rescued Saturday after going missing five days earlier at Zion National Park in Utah, rangers say. AP

A 79-year-old hiker lost in Zion National Park since Tuesday set up his own rescue when he was able to call 911 plus leave a voicemail for his family Friday, rangers said.

John Fiske Burg was rescued Saturday afternoon after an aerial search team from Nellis Air Force Base found him above Lodge Canyon using information from his calls, a news release from the national park in Utah said.

“The 911 call he made was critical and saved his life,” the release said.

Burg had last been seen around 7 a.m. Tuesday leaving the La Quinta hotel in Kanab, Utah.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He had been staying at the hotel with a group of 50 hikers and said that he might hike the Canyon Overlook Trail, according to an earlier news release. His vehicle was found at the trailhead of that route.

Burg was reported overdue the next day.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER